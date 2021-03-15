Delaware panel bumps up official revenue estimates

Officials also noted that more than a third of Delaware households report at least one adult working remotely, either full-time or part-time, rather than going to a job site.

“That line is not going down at all,” Roose said.

The fiscal impact of people working from home has yet to be determined and is one of the many economic uncertainties Delaware is facing, according to state finance officials. The impact from telecommuting could range from fewer customers at gas stations, dry cleaners and convenience stores to less income tax collected from nonresidents who live in other states but work, or used to work, in Delaware.

“In theory, tax is due where the income is earned,” Roose noted, adding that any loss of nonresident income tax would be at least partially offset by Delaware residents who have jobs in other states but are currently telecommuting.

Officials also said there is significant uncertainty over the deductibility of expenses from forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Normally, a forgiven loan is considered taxable income, but Congress said business owners would not be taxed on forgiven PPP loans. They also have indicated that business owners should be allowed to deduct business expenses covered by those loans.