Delaware schools to receive more than $669M in virus funding

More than $60 million in additional funding is going to the state Department of Education, and another $11 million can be spent at the governor’s discretion under a separate funding program.

Districts and charter schools have wide latitude in how to spend the money.

While 20% must be used to address “learning setbacks,” the rest can be used on nearly any cost school officials deem “reasonable and necessary.”

At East Side, officials plan to spend $1.8 million of the school’s $4.48 million to add air conditioning, and $956,000 for mental health staffing. Roughly $574,000 is targeted for summer school and learning loss supports, and another $493,000 for virtual learning technology.

Meanwhile, as of last week, less than $75 million of the funds allocated to Delaware has been spent.

Allocations to Delaware under the first round of funding, totaling about $43.5 million, have to be spent by the end of 2022. Second-round funds totaling almost $183 million must be spent by the end of 2023, and roughly $411 million in third-round funding must be spent by the end of 2024.

State officials said the funds will be subject to the same annual monitoring process as other federal education funds received by Delaware to ensure they are spent properly.

