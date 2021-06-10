Delaware Senate OKs bill on cash bail, sends it to the House

In other action Thursday, the Senate passed legislation revising the standard under which the use of force, whether lethal or nonlethal, is justified under Delaware law.

Under current law, the use of deadly force by a police officer, or anyone else, is justified if the person believes it is necessary to protect himself or others from death, serious physical injury, rape or kidnapping.

The legislation approved Thursday requires that such a belief must be “reasonable.”

According to supporters of the bill, Delaware is one of only three states in which the law allows police officers to use deadly force whenever they believe it to be justified, regardless of whether such a belief is reasonable.

“Under current Delaware law, any use of force by a police officer, no matter how egregious and unnecessary, is considered perfectly legal as long as the officer in question uses the magic words, ‘I believed,’” said chief bill sponsor Sen. Marie Pinkney, D-New Castle.

“This legislation will allow us to finally hold police officers accountable in a court of law when they commit unjustifiable acts of violence, something that is absolutely necessary if we ever hope to restore trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” Pinkney added in a statement.