Delayed census data puts Idaho in redistricting time crunch

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau data that states rely on re-draw their legislative and congressional districts is delayed — and that could upend Idaho's redistricting process.

Idaho state law requires the secretary of state to issue an order no sooner than June 1 the year after the census is completed to convene the state's bipartisan redistricting commission, Boise State Public Radio reported. The commission then has 90 days to issue its final report.

But Census Bureau officials said states won't receive the needed data until at least July 30. Historically, states get the data by March.

“This is a pretty major delay for something that all states are dealing with,” said Jaclyn Kettler, a Boise State University political science professor.

The U.S. Census Bureau encountered significant hurdles completing its work last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Officials have already missed some legal deadlines to release census data to Congress. It is the first time the deadlines have been missed since the requirement was established in 1976.