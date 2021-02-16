Delayed census results affect Colorado redistricting plan

Colorado is midway through seating its two redistricting commissions, which must have an equal split of Democratic, Republican and independent members because of amendments passed by voters in 2018.

The state Constitution does not permit waiting until the year before the 2024 election cycle instead of the 2022 cycle.

Lawmakers could address the issue by setting new deadlines and requesting approval from the Colorado Supreme Court. But Democratic Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg said the Legislature has not gotten that far.

"It is too soon to say for certain how it will impact the process, but we must honor voters’ intent for a redistricting effort that is transparent and fair,” Fenberg said.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert said he expects the problem to be resolved by the state Supreme Court.

“Somehow, this is going to work, and districts will be drawn,” Holbert said. “It just might take longer than we anticipated.”

