Delegation: $10 billion coming to Connecticut in federal aid

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, estimated that state and local governments in Connecticut will receive $4.2 billion under the legislation. The funding will be available for a host of needs, including public health, police and fire and public works.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, said the state's budget office will be required to release the federal funds to eligible cities and towns within 30 days.

“This money’s going to move and it’s going to move fast," said Courtney, noting that communities need to cover multiple COVID-related costs, including manning vaccination clinics with police and town staff, and fire departments helping to manage crowd sizes. “They need this help to get them and their budgets through this time.”

In other coronavirus-related news:

BY THE NUMBERS

Connecticut continues to see more people infected with COVID-19. Since Monday, there have been nearly 750 additional confirmed and probable cases. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations climbed by 13 to a total of 401 and the number of COVID-associated deaths increased by 14 to a total of 7,739.

On Monday, the state's Department of Public Health reported the first death of a Connecticut resident infected with the B.1.1.7 variant, commonly known as the UK variant.

