Delegation members oppose partial retirement of A-10 jets

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Six Democratic members of Arizona’s congressional delegation say they oppose a provision in President Joe Biden’s proposed budget to partially retire the Air Force’s A-10 attack jets, many of which are assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Delegation members releasing statements of support Friday for keeping A-10s in active service included Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Representatives Ann Kirkpatrick, Ruben Gallego, Tom O'Halleran and Greg Stanton.

Supporters of the A-10 over the years have successfully headed off the Air Force's periodic efforts to retire the Cold War-era aircraft for budget reasons.

The A-10 is valued by supporters for its ability to support ground combat forces.

