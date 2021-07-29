Delta variant fills Kansas hospital beds with COVID patients

University of Kansas Health System officials disclosed last week that they were refusing to admit some patients from outside their system.

For about a month, the Salina Regional Health Center has a times been full capacity. Chief Medical Officer Robert Freelove said the hospital has struggled to find beds for patients who have needed a higher level of care, recently sending one more than three hours away to Garden City in southwest Kansas.

“Normally when we’d send somebody to another hospital, it’s going up to a higher level of care, like a bigger hospital with more services,” Freelove said. “But now, at times, we’re just looking for a bed wherever we can find one.”

In Wichita, the Ascension Via Christi system had some good news with the slowing this week of a recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"We accept transfers as we are able, but when the volumes are running high there often are times when we cannot,” said Kris Hill, vice president of nursing for the system’s St. Francis hospital in Wichita.

