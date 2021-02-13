Dem retreat on witnesses brings messy end to Trump trial

Senators endorsed the eventual deal. “The House managers proved their case,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. “And when lawyers prove their case, you sit down.” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said he didn’t think “anything would have made a difference with the folks on the other side.”

Still, there was frustration behind the scenes, and even among the House Democrats, about what they should do. After a late night of discussions about how to address Herrera Beutler’s claims, and an early morning meeting, the impeachment managers informed Senate Democrats five minutes before the trial began that they had decided to call witnesses, according to a person familiar with the discussions. After the vote, “it was clear the managers had no plan,” said the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

White House officials, meanwhile, watched the drama over witnesses unfold but did not get involved in the decision-making, according to a senior administration official not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations. Biden was spending the weekend at Camp David.