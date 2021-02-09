Dem Sen. Manchin asks Biden to reverse Keystone XL rejection

“I wish he had paired that more carefully with the thing that he did second by saying here’s where we’re creating jobs,” Trumka said, referring to Biden's Jan. 27 executive order on climate change.

Trumka, like Manchin a Biden ally, said he believes Biden knows he made a mistake in not announcing plans for job creation at the same time he rejected the Canadian pipeline.

“The next time the subject came up it was done the right way,'' Trumka said, noting White House promises to create jobs in mine reclamation, fixing “leaks and seeps” in old mines and cleaning up old industrial sites.

White House spokesman Vedant Patel said Biden has proposed “transformative investments in infrastructure that will not only create millions of good union jobs but also help tackle the climate crisis.”

Manchin said his views on the pipeline are informed by accidents in his state and elsewhere in which crude oil carried by truck and rail has spilled. He cited an analysis by the U.S. Transportation Department showing that spills or other incidents occurred about once per 50 million gallons of crude oil shipped by rail and 55 million gallons shipped by truck, compared with once every 720 million gallons shipped by pipeline.

“I’ve had a train blow up in my state. I know that product is still coming to the United States,'' Manchin told reporters last month. "I think it’s safer to come by pipe than it is by road or rail. So we’ll have those discussions.''

