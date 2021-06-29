Democrat Aaron Lieberman announces run for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Rep. Aaron Lieberman announced Tuesday he's running for Arizona governor, becoming the third major Democrat to seek the state's highest office.

The Paradise Valley lawmaker founded two organizations focused on early childhood education before being elected to the Legislature in 2018. He’s developed a reputation as a moderate during two terms in the House.

In an announcement video, Lieberman presents himself as an entrepreneur and pragmatic problem solver.

“When we turn the page on this pandemic, let’s turn the page on our politics too,” Lieberman says in the video.

Lieberman is not well-known and will have to introduce himself to Democratic primary voters. He faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and business adviser Marco Lopez, who was an aide to former Gov. Janet Napolitano, in the Democratic primary.

Republican incumbent Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0