Democrat announces bid for Arkansas lieutenant governor
AP

Democrat announces bid for Arkansas lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A graduate student from northwest Arkansas who advocates for foster families announced Thursday her candidacy for lieutenant governor, becoming the first Democrat to do so.

Kelly Krout, a former foster parent from Lowell, said she would seek the Democratic nomination for the state’s No. 2 constitutional office.

“I’m running for lieutenant governor because Arkansas deserves leaders who are willing to do the right thing — even when it’s hard," she said in a statement.

Krout ran unsuccessfully last year for a state House seat against Republican Rep. Kendon Underwood.

Little Rock businessman Chris Bequette, state Sen. Jason Rapert, former state GOP Chairman Doyle Webb, Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe and Washington County Judge Joseph Wood seek next year's Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, barred by term limits from seeking reelection, is running for attorney general.

