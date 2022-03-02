 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrat Aramis Ayala running for Florida attorney general

  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in central Florida who routinely clashed with Republican officials and law enforcement over her refusal to seek the death penalty during her single, four-year term announced Wednesday she is running for Florida attorney general as a Democrat.

Former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala filed paperwork with the state Division of Elections for the 2022 election. If she wins the Democratic nomination in August, she will likely face Republican incumbent Attorney General Ashely Moody in November.

“Floridians are working harder than ever these days, but, thanks to a broken justice system and corporate interests that place profits above people, they’re barely keeping their heads above water," Ayala said in a statement. “I firmly believe that if we’re going to change Florida’s trajectory for the better, it starts at the state level.”

Ayala said she's running for attorney general to fight back against attacks by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida Republicans on voting and civil rights, reproductive health, the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, communities of color and the environment.

People are also reading…

Running for Florida attorney general means Ayala is abandoning her campaign for U.S. Congress. She had been running for a central Florida seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is running for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio.

Aramis served as a public defender and an assistant state attorney for nearly 15 years before being elected as State Attorney of Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit in 2016. Soon after taking office, she announced she would not seek the death penalty in any cases. This included the case of Markeith Loyd, who was accused of killing an Orlando police officer in 2017. The decision caused outrage in the law enforcement community.

Ayala said then that capital punishment had been unevenly applied and was not a deterrent for serious crimes — a stance she had not publicly expressed during her campaign.

Then-Gov. Rick Scott promptly reassigned 29 death penalty cases from her office to a state attorney in a neighboring judicial circuit. The Republican-led Florida Legislature also slashed the budget for Ayala by $1.3 million.

The reassignments sparked a legal battle that went to Florida’s high court, which ruled against Ayala. Then she reversed her policy and created a panel of prosecutors to review future capital cases, but did not seek the return of the cases that were taken from her office by Scott.

DeSantis took away another murder case in 2020 after then-Osceola Sheriff Russ Gibson accused Ayala of hindering the investigation of the killing of a St. Cloud woman, Nicole Montalvo, in order to “advance her position against the death penalty.”

Ayala called Gibson’s claims, included in a letter to DeSantis, “complete blatant lies.”

Ayala did not run for reelection as state attorney in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC estimates 43% of Americans have had COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News