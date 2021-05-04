Democrat Bee Nguyen to run for Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen announced Tuesday that she's running for secretary of state in 2022 to counteract efforts by Georgia Republicans to restrict access to the polls.

Nguyen has been in the House since winning a 2017 special election to succeed Stacey Abrams in a district that includes parts of DeKalb County just east of the Fulton County line and some parts of the city of Atlanta. Nguyen, 39, is also a vice chair of the state Democratic party.

With Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger besieged from the right by challengers who say he didn't do enough to defend Donald Trump as Joe Biden won Georgia's 16 electoral votes, Nguyen is taking a different tack, appealing to Democrats as a defender of her party's recent success Georgia's elections.

In her campaign announcement, Nguyen highlighted her work to debunk claims of electoral fraud, noting how her questioning of former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard in a December legislative hearing poked holes in a number of Braynard's claims. She also highlighted her opposition to Georgia's new election law.