 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrat Blood names running mate in governor's race

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Democrat Carol Blood has chosen a former state senator and rancher from western Nebraska to be her running mate in the race for Nebraska governor.

Blood, who is currently serving in the Legislature, announced her pick on Sunday. The Omaha World-Herald reports Davis was registered as a Republican when he represented the Sandhills for one term, but he's now registered as a Democrat.

Davis lost his seat to Tom Brewer in 2016 after facing negative advertisements during the campaign over issues that he had clashed with Gov. Pete Ricketts over.

Since leaving office, Davis has remained politically active and recently served as a lobbyist for the Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club.

Blood faces a big challenge because the state’s voters haven’t backed a Democrat for governor since the 1990s.

People are also reading…

Five Republicans are fighting for the GOP nomination in the primary. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is the only one of them who has declared a running mate. The other top Republican candidates are businessmen Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and information technology manager Breland Ridenour.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Watch Now: Related Video

Odesa residents defiant in the face of looming Russian assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News