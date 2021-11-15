 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democrat Bowen is 3rd to enter race for lieutenant governor

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The campaign for Democratic lieutenant governor became a three-way race among state lawmakers Monday when Rep. David Bowen announced he was running for the position.

Bowen said he wrestled with the decision to run for lieutenant governor but said a primary faceoff is “good for democracy,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“I was dragged into politics kicking and screaming,” said Bowen, the son of Jamaican immigrants. “I am not the typical person that had that dream and I’m realizing it now as an adult from once I was a child.”

Bowen will face off against state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Len Taylor, of suburban Milwaukee, in the August primary. The winner will be paired with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers as his running mate.

Bowen said he would focus on young voters and “vulnerable voters who deserve to have something to vote for, not just something to vote against.”

People are also reading…

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is not seeking reelection so he can run for U.S. Senate instead.

Republicans running for lieutenant governor include state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News