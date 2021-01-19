Democrat Carney sworn in to second term as Delaware governor

“Unlike so many states around the country, Delaware is not facing budget challenges this year,” said Carney, who promised to create new jobs through infrastructure spending, ensure that Delawareans have clean drinking water, and help businesses recover from the pandemic restrictions he imposed.

“We’ll make historic investments in public schools statewide, focused on students who need our help the most,” Carney said.

Under the administration’s settlement of a school funding lawsuit brought by the ACLU and Community Legal Aid Society, Carney is required to seek significantly higher funding from the legislature for disadvantaged students, defined as children from low-income families, those with disabilities and children whose first language is not English.

While the inaugural video was focused primarily on the coronavirus and its effects, Carney and Hall-Long touched briefly on other issues, including what Hall-Long described as “systemic racism and discrimination in our institutions.” She did not offer specifics, but Carney followed up on the them.

“Of all the lessons this past year has taught us, perhaps the most important had nothing to do with the pandemic,” he said. “The George Floyd protests here in Wilmington and Dover and across our country showed us that we cannot continue to ignore the injustices faced by our brothers and sisters of color,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.