WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada.
As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law.
Most races likely to decide control of the House and Senate are still too close to call. Follow our continuous updates of the midterm elections here: Livestream video, latest data and all the results!
Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.
Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.
Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.
With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.
