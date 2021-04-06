Democrat Collier running again for Texas lieutenant governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Mike Collier is running again for Texas lieutenant governor as the biggest slot on the 2022 party ticket remains vacant — a challenger to take on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The announcement Tuesday by Collier, an accountant who ran as a moderate in two previously failed bids for statewide office, makes him one of Democrats' earliest entrants into next year's midterm elections after the party's lofty expectations in Texas last year foundered.

Beto O'Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, said last week he is currently not considering a run for governor but did not rule out the possibility. When O'Rourke became a Democratic sensation during a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018, his campaign drove massive turnout that carried downballot Democrats to surprisingly close finishes in Texas, where they haven't won a statewide race since 1994.