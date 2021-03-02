Democrat Dan McKee sworn in as Rhode Island’s 76th governor

“He’s the low key, behind-the-scenes guy," Cammarano said. “He would not have been anyone’s first pick.”

McKee, who graduated from Assumption College in Massachusetts and earned a master’s degree from Harvard, has been critical of the state’s vaccine rollout efforts under Raimondo, but said late last month Rhode Island was doing a better job of getting coronavirus vaccines into the arms of more people.

He’s also pledged to retain many of the top officials and experts Raimondo has tapped to lead the state’s pandemic response.

“I expect him to be competent, capable and lowkey,” Cammarano said. “In a way, he’s a return to the Rhode Island governors of the past.”

The new governor's biggest strength is arguably the ties he’s forged as a respected former mayor, said Aaron Ley, a political science professor at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown.

As he prepared to take office, McKee drew on many of his former peers in the Blackstone Valley, a region of old mill cities and towns north of Providence that helped power the American Industrial Revolution.