AP

Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers followed through Thursday on his promise to veto the Republican-drawn redistricting plans, calling the maps “gerrymandering 2.0.”

Evers, who is up for reelection next year, had said he would not sign the bills which only strengthen GOP majorities under maps that Republicans enacted a decade ago.

There are lawsuits pending in both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and federal court. Now that Evers has vetoed the maps, attention will turn to the courts where the maps for the next decade ultimately will be determined.

Evers, in a video message explaining his veto, faulted the latest maps for sticking closely to the lines that have been in place for the past decade. Evers and Democrats had wanted the maps to be drawn from scratch.

“I promised I’d never sign gerrymandered maps that came to my desk, and I’m delivering on that promise today,” Evers said.

Republicans do not have enough votes to override the veto without support from Democrats. The Legislature approved the maps last week without a single Democratic vote in support.

