Democrat floats Trump censure as conviction grows unlikely

Tuesday’s vote was “completely clarifying that we’re not going to get near 67,” Kaine said. “So, I think there’s maybe a little more interest now and then could this be an alternative.”

He added: “Obviously, we do a trial, maybe we can do it fast, but my top priority is COVID relief and getting the Biden Cabinet approved.”

Later in the day, Kaine said on CNN that the resolution would say the attack “was an insurrection and that President Trump gave aid and comfort to the insurrectionists.” He said it would also bar Trump from future office, though it is unclear if such a vote would be enforceable.

Sen. Susan Collins, one of the five Republicans who voted with Democrats on holding the trial, said she has been talking with Kaine about ways to hold Trump to account for his role in the riot.

“The question is, Is there another way to express condemnation of the president’s activities?” Collins said. She said that five is probably “a high mark on what you’re going to see for Republican support” for convicting Trump at trial.

While many Republicans criticized Trump after the riot, passions have cooled since then. Now a number of Republicans are rushing to his legal defense.