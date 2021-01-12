Democrat gets Pennsylvania Senate seat after GOP court loss

A 2019 law vastly expanding mail-in voting says the voter shall “fill out, date and sign” a declaration on the outside envelope, although it does not say that leaving off a date automatically disqualifies a ballot. Pennsylvania mail-in ballot envelopes, if mailed, are postmarked and time-stamped upon arriving at county elections offices.

Ahead of the election, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had counseled counties not to count such ballots under the law.

Ziccarelli sued Allegheny County, but the state Supreme Court upheld the county’s decision in a 4-3 ruling. Ranjan refused to dispute the court’s ruling — despite Ziccarelli’s urging — and said it is binding on federal courts and nullifies Ziccarelli’s arguments that Allegheny County was wrong to count the ballots.

The deciding vote came from Democrat David Wecht, who decided that the ballots should count in this past election, if not in future elections.

He wrote that a date is clearly required, but it might not have been clear to voters under a new law with ambiguous wording, questionable voter education about the consequences and a lack of precedent.

Brewster is a former mayor of McKeesport, while Ziccarelli is a lawyer from New Kensington.

