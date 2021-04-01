Democrat gun bills clear Delaware Senate, head to House

“The solutions being offered are looking for a problem,” said Sen. Bruce Ennis, the only Democrat to join Republicans in voting against the bills.

“Law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have to be penalized for the misdeeds of criminals,” Ennis said. “Criminals will find a way to get their guns. They’re certainly not going to apply for an application card to buy a gun. They’re certainly not going to go through a background check voluntarily, and they’re certainly not going to get the training that this law requires for law-abiding citizens.”

If lawmakers were serious about reducing violent crime, they would address the root causes, such as poverty, unemployment, drugs, mental illness and the breakdown of the family unit, said Ennis, a retired state trooper.

“When an officer shoots somebody, the officer is the problem, but when somebody else shoots somebody, ... the inanimate object, the gun, is the problem,” Ennis added, referring to criticism often directed at police when a person is killed or injured in an encounter with law enforcement.