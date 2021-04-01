 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrat gun bills clear Delaware Senate, head to House
0 comments
AP

Democrat gun bills clear Delaware Senate, head to House

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate has approved Democratic proposals to outlaw high-capacity magazines and require anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first take a training course, be fingerprinted and obtain a permit from the state.

The bills passed the Democrat-controlled chamber Thursday with no GOP support. They now go to the Democrat-led House for consideration after the legislature’s two-week Easter break.

Supporters of the proposals contend that they will help reduce gun homicides, suicides and violent crime.

Sen. Elizabeth Lockman, D-Wilmington, is the chief sponsor of the permit bill. She said it does not infringe on the right to own a gun and will “bolster a culture of responsible gun ownership and keep handguns away from criminals.”

“That will save lives,” she said.

Likewise, Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola, D-Newark, said his bill limiting magazine capacity to 17 rounds also is aimed at saving lives.

“The more bullets one can fire, the more death and injury one can cause,” he said.

Sokola’s bill gives existing owners of magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds until June 30, 2022, to surrender them to the state.

Opponents argue that bills are constitutionally suspect, racially discriminatory and will not reduce gun violence by criminals.

“The solutions being offered are looking for a problem,” said Sen. Bruce Ennis, the only Democrat to join Republicans in voting against the bills.

“Law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have to be penalized for the misdeeds of criminals,” Ennis said. “Criminals will find a way to get their guns. They’re certainly not going to apply for an application card to buy a gun. They’re certainly not going to go through a background check voluntarily, and they’re certainly not going to get the training that this law requires for law-abiding citizens.”

If lawmakers were serious about reducing violent crime, they would address the root causes, such as poverty, unemployment, drugs, mental illness and the breakdown of the family unit, said Ennis, a retired state trooper.

“When an officer shoots somebody, the officer is the problem, but when somebody else shoots somebody, ... the inanimate object, the gun, is the problem,” Ennis added, referring to criticism often directed at police when a person is killed or injured in an encounter with law enforcement.

Opponents say criminals will ignore the bills, just as they ignore existing gun laws, and that the permit requirement discriminates against low-income people and members of minority communities who may not be able to afford the costs of training and fingerprinting, on top of the price of a gun itself.

The permit bill requires a person wanting to buy a handgun to complete an approved training course, then submit a permit application to the state. State officials would have 30 days to fingerprint applicants, confirm that they are legally permitted to own a handgun, and issue a “qualified purchaser card” that would be valid for 180 days. Anyone denied a card would have 30 days to request a court hearing.

The bill allows state officials, if supported by probable cause, to deny a card to “any person who poses a danger of causing physical injury to self or others by owning, purchasing, or possessing firearms.” It does not explain how that determination would be made, or who would make it.

State officials would be required to keep demographic data on permit applicants, including race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, gender, age, disability, and English language proficiency. They also would maintain a database that would be open for inspection by any judge, justice of the peace, or law enforcement officer for purposes of investigation or prosecution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News