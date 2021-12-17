 Skip to main content
AP

Democrat Her announces bid for Wisconsin lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, announced Friday that he is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

Her joins a crowded field seeking to replace Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate rather than a second term. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Gov. Tony Evers.

Other Democratic candidates include state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Len Taylor, of Milwaukee.

There is also a large field of Republican candidates, including state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Her is seeking to become the first Hmong statewide official.

The Hmong Institute where he is CEO works to provide education, training, and outreach to improve health care for communities of color around Wisconsin.

Her and his family came to America when he was 5 years old, first settling in Iowa in 1976. He became a U.S. citizen in 1986. Her said he previously ran a restaurant for five years and worked at the University of Wisconsin Institute for Research on Poverty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Heartland hammered by winds, devastating wildfires

