OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Voters in Oklahoma haven't elected a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, but it's a different story with governor.
The conservative state has a propensity for electing a candidate from the opposite party occupying the White House, and that fact isn't lost on Democrat Drew Edmondson.
The folksy 72-year-old former state attorney general from Muskogee is hoping history repeats itself Tuesday in his bid to knock off Tulsa mortgage company owner Kevin Stitt, a Republican who casts himself as a businessman outsider in the mold of President Donald Trump.
Stitt, 46, is a political newcomer who defeated a 10-man GOP field that included Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb and former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett. Stitt founded Gateway Mortgage Group and has boosted his campaign with millions in personal loans.
Stitt and Edmondson, along with Libertarian Chris Powell, appear locked in a tight race to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term-limited.
Republicans control all of state government in Oklahoma, but they returned Democrat Brad Henry to the governor's office for a second term in 2006 and have a propensity for electing a governor from the opposite party occupying the White House. Henry pulled off his upset in 2002, after President George Bush was elected. Before that, Republican Frank Keating won in 1994 following President Bill Clinton's election. And Democrat David Walters won in 1990 following the election of President George H.W. Bush.
Edmondson, a Vietnam veteran and former state prosecutor who served four terms as attorney general, has focused his campaign on increasing funding for public schools by raising taxes and improving rural health care by expanding Medicaid eligibility to the working poor.
"The requirement to fund education properly and to improve our schools is not a Republican or a Democratic issue. It's one that affects all Oklahomans," Edmondson said. "And there are clear distinctions between myself and my Republican opponent on that score."
Edmondson met frequently with teachers this spring after a statewide walkout shuttered schools across Oklahoma and led educators and their supporters to protest at the Capitol for two weeks seeking more funding for public education.
Stitt has said he'd support raising teacher salaries even more, but he also has hammered an anti-tax message and said he would have opposed the tax hike the Republican-led Legislature approved this year to raise teacher salaries.
On the stump, sometimes accompanied by his wife and some of their six young children, Stitt touts his faith and his outsider status.
"Ultimately, as a man of faith, I just felt like the Lord laid it on my heart to get involved. That's the best way for me to describe it," Stitt told a packed coffeehouse near an evangelical university in Bethany, a conservative Oklahoma City enclave. "I didn't think anything was going to change if we keep electing kind of the political elites in our state."
Brint Montgomery, a professor at the nearby Southern Nazarene University who stopped to hear Stitt's speech, said he's impressed that the successful businessman would even run for office.
"Here's a guy who doesn't have to work, but he's working very hard for a job that is probably going to bring stress on him and his family," Montgomery said. "I've been impressed with his character and his stick-to-it-iveness."
