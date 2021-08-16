Democrat leaving Kansas House joins national atheists group

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Democrat who has announced that he's stepping down from the Kansas House will serve as state policy director for a national group that defends the rights of atheists and fights to keep religion out of government.

American Atheists on Monday announced the appointment of Democratic state Rep. Brett Parker, of Overland Park.

Parker announced in May that he would resign from the Legislature after he helped found Prairie Roots, a nonprofit group aiming to energize low-turnout voters and promote liberal candidates. His resignation from the House is effective Aug. 29.

American Atheists said that as its state policy director, Parker will manage its communications with state lawmakers and how it engages grassroots supporters “in order to advance religious equality.”

Parker is a former teacher. He served as the the top Democrat on the House health committee and on the Appropriations and Elections committees. He won his seat in 2016 by defeating a Republican incumbent and then was reelected in 2018 and 2020.

