 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrat leaving Kansas House joins national atheists group
0 Comments
AP

Democrat leaving Kansas House joins national atheists group

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Democrat who has announced that he's stepping down from the Kansas House will serve as state policy director for a national group that defends the rights of atheists and fights to keep religion out of government.

American Atheists on Monday announced the appointment of Democratic state Rep. Brett Parker, of Overland Park.

Parker announced in May that he would resign from the Legislature after he helped found Prairie Roots, a nonprofit group aiming to energize low-turnout voters and promote liberal candidates. His resignation from the House is effective Aug. 29.

American Atheists said that as its state policy director, Parker will manage its communications with state lawmakers and how it engages grassroots supporters “in order to advance religious equality.”

Parker is a former teacher. He served as the the top Democrat on the House health committee and on the Appropriations and Elections committees. He won his seat in 2016 by defeating a Republican incumbent and then was reelected in 2018 and 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News