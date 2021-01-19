 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democrat loses committee seats over tweet about rioters
View Comments
AP

Democrat loses committee seats over tweet about rioters

{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Democratic lawmaker's criticism of a local police chief for attending a rally preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol prompted her being removed from her committee assignments while some officials voiced support for the chief.

Rep. Rosemarie Rung, of Merrimack, tweeted a video of rioters breaking through barriers and confronting police.

“Wow. These terrorists need to be locked up,” she wrote on Jan. 7. “I want to know who is from NH besides the police chief from Troy, NH.”

Chief David Ellis has faced criticism for attending the rally in Washington before the riot, but has not been accused of participating in violence.

Officials on Troy's Select board have defended Ellis, and said they had to shut down their town hall after people called with profanities and threats of violence against board members.

House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said he stripped Rung of her committee assignments because she contributed to the backlash against Ellis.

Rung said she didn’t call Ellis a terrorist and believes the speaker should be more outraged by the attack on the Capitol than he is about her tweets. She also accused Packard of being misogynistic in telling her she should apologize for her tone.

Republican state representatives who recently shared racist and anti-Semitic content on social media have been criticized by Democrats, but haven't faced any consequences from House leadership.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump leaves a destructive presidential legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News