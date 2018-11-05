CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The toughest fight of Democrat Joe Manchin's three-plus decades in West Virginia politics comes down to whether he can retain his U.S. Senate seat in a state that was a stronghold for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
Manchin goes after a second full term in the Senate on Tuesday against comparative political newcomer Patrick Morrisey, the two-term Republican state attorney general hoping to ride plenty of attention from Trump in recent months to victory.
Morrisey is trying to give West Virginia two Republican U.S. senators for the first time since 1958, when John D. Hoblitzell, Jr. was appointed to serve a year after the death of Democrat Matthew M. Neely. It would be the first time since 1929 the state has two elected GOP senators. Shelley Moore Capito's first term ends in 2020.