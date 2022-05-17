Democrat McGarvey wins Louisville-area congressional primary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey has won the Democratic nomination in the Louisville-area U.S. House district, advancing to a fall matchup in which he shoulders his party’s hopes for maintaining its lone seat in Kentucky’s Republican-dominated congressional delegation.

McGarvey, the ranking Democrat in the GOP-led state Senate, defeated state Rep. Attica Scott in Tuesday's 3rd District primary.

Seven Republicans were locked in a close race in the district’s GOP primary.

McGarvey is looking to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth, who was first elected to the House in 2006. McGarvey seized control of the Democratic primary contest last fall, when he entered the race immediately after Yarmuth announced his retirement. McGarvey snagged key endorsements — including the backing of Yarmuth -- and had a massive fundraising advantage over Scott.

McGarvey touted his experience working with Republicans as a member of the minority party in the Kentucky Senate.

“I know what you all probably think of Washington, I might think it too,” McGarvey said after winning the nomination Tuesday night. “But it's steeped in partisanship. So was Frankfort. I refuse to accept the notion that we can't get things done anymore.”

Kentucky's five Republican U.S. House incumbents secured the GOP nomination in their bids for reelection.

U.S. Reps. Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Hal Rogers and Andy Barr defeated primary opponents in Tuesday's contests.

James Comer, the GOP incumbent in the 1st District, was unopposed in the primary and will face Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks, a professional counselor, in the general election.

Guthrie defeated two challengers in the 2nd District primary. The veteran congressman holds a key assignment on health policy. He’s the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee.

Guthrie said if Republicans win control of the House in November, the GOP can bring President Joe Biden's “liberal agenda to a halt.”

"This November, let’s stop Joe Biden cold and get America back on track!” Guthrie said in a statement from his campaign.

Rogers, who has held Kentucky's 5th District seat since the 1980s, will run against Democrat Conor Halbleib, a law school student, in the general election. Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving member of Congress.

Massie defeated a handful of GOP challengers in Tuesday’s 4th District primary. The libertarian-minded congressman represents a district stretching across northern Kentucky. Massie won an endorsement from former President Donald Trump leading up to the primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

