WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Philip Murphy wins reelection for governor in New Jersey.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Philip Murphy wins reelection for governor in New Jersey.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president. It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
The most-watched election of the year, the Virginia governor's race, was too early to call Tuesday night. That's a bad sign for Democrats in 2022. Here are a few other key takeaways.
The trial is expected to last about two weeks and can be seen live through our site.
Democrats also announced they have sealed a deal to lower pharmaceutical drug costs for seniors as part of President Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal.
After a year of dealing with false claims and death threats, election officials appeared on track Tuesday to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day across the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.