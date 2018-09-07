PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Democratic gubernatorial candidate plans to walk about 45 miles across the nation's smallest state to draw attention to his candidacy.
Matt Brown is challenging incumbent Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo in Wednesday's primary. Brown begins his tour Friday, walking from Woonsocket to Cumberland.
Brown says he wants to meet people in their hometowns instead of hiding behind television ads.
Raimondo has raised nearly $7.7 million in this election cycle compared to about $380,000 for Brown. Raimondo flooded Facebook and television with ads.
Brown plans to walk throughout the weekend. The tour ends in Narragansett on Monday.
An attorney for Brown recently sent the Raimondo campaign a cease-and-desist letter over a television ad. The Raimondo campaign stood by the ad, calling the letter a "last-gasp stunt by a failed candidate."