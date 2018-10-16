SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democrat Ben McAdams has more money going into the final weeks of his campaign challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love in Utah's most competitive race, according to new fundraising reports.
Love outraised McAdams, but also spent more as the race heated up in the district where voters have been wary of President Donald Trump.
McAdams had about $725,000 at the end of September compared to $540,000 for the Love campaign, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission late Monday.
Both candidates spent more than $1 million from July through September as critical TV ads appeared on both sides, but Love had the larger bill, spending $1.76 million. She raised just over $1 million during that period.
Love campaign spokeswoman Sasha Clark said they're spending what's needed to get the message out.
"It doesn't do anyone any good to have money in the bank in December," she said.
McAdams took in $867,000 and spent $1.4 million, but combined with money already in the bank he's got a bigger pile of cash ahead of Election Day.
Campaign manager Andrew Roberts said they've been careful with campaign cash ahead of a final push in the final stretch.
"At the end we'll be talking to voters on TV, in the district and on their doorsteps," he said.
McAdams, the well-known mayor of Salt Lake County, has said Love votes with Trump most of the time and is more talk than action. He said he's a moderate who would work with Trump if it's good for the state.
Love, the first black Republican woman in Congress, has said she stands up to the president on key issues and shot back that McAdams is distorting her record.
National Democrats are targeting the district in their push to regain control of the House of Representatives.
The congressional district covers a chunk of the suburbs of blue-leaning Salt Lake City before stretching south along the Wasatch Front to more rural and conservative central Utah. Registered Democrats are outnumbered nearly 3 to 1, but independents also make up a large chunk of the electorate.