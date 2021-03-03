Democrat says voters who oppose raising taxes 'aren't smart'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of Democrats in the Wisconsin Senate said Wednesday that county voters who reject raising local sales taxes “aren't smart," a comment she stood by during the panel discussion but later called a “poor choice of words."

The comment from Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, came during a pre-recorded virtual panel of legislative leaders at a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting that was broadcast Wednesday.

The back and forth came as the lawmakers were discussing Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to allow voters in counties t o vote on approving a half-cent sales tax increase. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, both Republicans, flatly rejected the proposal, which is a priority for counties. It would also allow larger cities to seek voter approval for a sales tax hike.

“There is no chance this is going to happen," Vos said. "It is dead on arrival, never going to happen.”

When Vos asked Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, what it means when voters reject raising taxes, she responded by saying, “Perhaps it means that they’re not smart."