Democrat stops short of apologizing about sick colleague

On Wednesday night, Pierre Jacque tweeted to Roys: “you apologize for this poorly timed, super tacky, and unhelpful (to anyone) fundraising tweet, and in return I will endorse whomever runs against Andre or runs for his seat.”

Roys responded on Thursday, stopping short of an apology.

“When I tweeted, he was asymptomatic according to public info,” she said. “I wish your brother well and hope he recovers quickly. I’m thankful he is getting excellent medical care; this disease is horrible. I appreciate all you do to help encourage safe behavior in the midst of this pandemic.”

Roys did not immediately return a message Thursday asking if she stood by her original tweet calling for fundraising to defeat Jacque. She has not deleted the tweet.

Jacque was elected to the Senate in 2018 and is up for reelection next year. Roys is pregnant and therefore at a higher risk for severe illness if she gets COVID-19.

Jacque's spokesman said Wednesday that the lawmaker was put on a ventilator on Monday and was in stable condition. Jacque is one of the Legislature's most conservative members and has been a vocal critic of mask and vaccine mandates.