SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Democratic governor candidate Billie Sutton is wooing GOP voters in a new television ad featuring a Republican saying Rep. Kristi Noem has taken millions of dollars from special interests and "doesn't work for us."
The ad features Peggy Glover, a Republican who tells viewers that with all the corruption in Pierre, the "last thing we need is Kristi Noem for governor."
Noem campaign manager Justin Brasell called the ad "fraudulent," and the campaign noted Glover has donated to Sutton previously.
State records show Glover is a registered Republican, and she says she has been for at least 40 years. She says she contributed to Sutton because she's not hung up on party labels and supports him.
Noem in September launched an ad reminding voters that Sutton is a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton.