Democratic budget deal remains uncertain as deadline nears

House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said Democrats have already agreed in the closed-door negotiations to drop many of the contentious tax increase proposals Lamont had opposed that were included in a Democratic tax package and strongly supported by the progressive caucus. That includes a new “consumption tax” and capital gains tax on higher income taxpayers and a tax on digital advertising.

During a morning news conference, Ritter suggested the sticking point was down to one issue concerning municipal aid funding and stressed that Thursday was the last day to reach a deal with Lamont.

“If we don't have a deal by dinnertime, then we'll have to go our separate ways. We have timelines we have to meet," he said. It remained unclear on Thursday night if that was still Ritter’s plan to move ahead with a vote in the House, possibly on Saturday.

Lamont, however, said he won't be pushed into finalizing an agreement.

“I'd like to think we get there but I will tell you, I'm not going to rush into a bad deal,” he said. “I think we've ... done that sometimes in years past. It's going to be a budget that's balanced, that we can look people in the eye and say, ‘you know where we’re going to be, not just in two years but years going forward.' And that's why this state is going to start growing again.”

