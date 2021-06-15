 Skip to main content
Democratic candidate launches bid for Arkansas governor
AP

Democratic candidate launches bid for Arkansas governor

  • Updated
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The former head of a North Little Rock nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs said Tuesday that he would seek next year's Democratic nomination for Arkansas governor.

Chris Jones is the former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. He joins several candidates in seeking the Democratic nomination for governor next year.

Other Democratic candidates who have announced a bid include Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Anthony Bland and James “Rus” Russell. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge seek the Republican nomination next year.

Term limits bar Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson from seeking reelection next year.

Democrats face an uphill climb in Arkansas, where Republicans hold all statewide partisan offices and control both Legislature chambers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

