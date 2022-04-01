Democratic Diego Rodriguez drops out of race for Arizona AG

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Diego Rodriguez dropped out of the race for Arizona attorney general Friday, leaving former Corporation Commissioner Kris Mayes as the only Democrat in the contest.

Rodriguez announced his decision days before the deadline to submit signatures to appear on the ballot. He did not give a reason but thanked his supporters and said in a statement, "I intend to remain a part of building a better Arizona."

A campaign finance report filed in January showed Rodriguez had less than $2,300 in the bank and raised just under $39,000 for his campaign during 2021, a tiny sum for a statewide race.

Rodriguez resigned from the Legislature last year to focus on his campaign. At the time, he was in the middle of his second term in the House representing District 27, which includes South Phoenix and Laveen.

Mayes is an attorney and was communications director for Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano before Napolitano appointed her to the Corporation Commission, which regulates privately owned utilities. Most recently, she was a law professor at Arizona State University.

Napolitano endorsed her former aide in a virtual news conference last month.

On the Republican side, Andrew Gould, Abraham Hamadeh and Tiffany Shedd are all seeking the nomination.

