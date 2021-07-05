 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democratic field for US Senate seat grows to 8
0 Comments
AP

Democratic field for US Senate seat grows to 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The field of Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson continues to grow, with a Milwaukee attorney a former candidate for the state Legislature joining the race.

Johnson has not said whether he will seek a third term.

The most recent Democratic candidates to file paperwork to run are Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy, an information technology business owner from Franklin. Peckarsky ran to be the Democratic National Committee chairman in 2017 but dropped out. Murphy lost to Julian Bradley in the 2020 state Senate race for a district in southeast Wisconsin.

Peckarsky announced his candidacy on Saturday and Murphy has filed paperwork to run with the Federal Election Commission.

They join five other announced candidates and a sixth who is poised to enter the race.

The other announced candidates are state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee; Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry; and Dr. Gillian Battino, a Wausau radiologist.

Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project, has formed an exploratory committee and is also expected to run. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is also considering a run for the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: DAD performs at Saturday in the Park

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard
National Politics

GOP donor pays $1M to deploy South Dakota national guard

  • Updated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story June 30, 2021, about a billionaire Republican donor who is paying $1 million to help defray the cost of deploying the South Dakota National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the spokesman for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The spokesman is Ian Fury, not Ian Fry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News