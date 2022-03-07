 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak files for reelection in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak formally filed his candidacy for reelection on Monday, saying he's proud of the progress the state has made the last three years adding jobs, raising teacher pay and strengthening schools, "but I know there is more work left to do.”

The Democrat was joined by his wife, Kathy, and two daughters in filing his 2022 candidacy in Las Vegas on the first day of a two-week candidate filing period that closes March 18 in the western swing state of Nevada.

Former U.S. GOP Sen. Dean Heller, who lost to U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in 2018, said he planned to file his candidacy for governor on Tuesday.

Other Republicans vying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

In 2018, Sisolak defeated former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who's among the GOP candidates seeking their party's nomination to face Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev, in a November race being watched closely by both parties nationally.

Sisolak succeeded Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who served two terms and is now the president of the University of Nevada, Reno. Nevada law limits the governor to two terms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

