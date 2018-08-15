Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor is facing a tough re-election fight in a year that's supposed to be a good one for Democrats and women.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has raised $7 million, seven times her closest rival. But she's facing a spirited challenge from the left in the Sept. 12 primary.

Raimondo has been highlighting the improving economy and a free college tuition program. Even so, many voters say they're disappointed in her close corporate ties.

Raimondo's approval ratings remain tepid. It's a stark difference from 2014, when many saw her as a figure to watch nationally.

She's been criticized for failures of leadership as governor, including her 2016 decision to launch a computer system for state benefits such as food stamps, despite warnings from federal officials that it wasn't ready.

