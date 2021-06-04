Democratic governor, lawmakers say budget deal is close

Lamont said Friday he'd like to get the budget — a key priority — passed on time.

“I think it's a budget that's incredibly bold. I think it's very progressive and it's balanced without new taxes,” Lamont said. “I think when you look at what we're doing for child care, when you look at what we're doing for schools, when you look at what we're doing for rent relief, when you look at what we're doing for the colleges, it's unprecedented.”

The budget and the legalization of recreational cannabis are two of the last major bills that need to be voted on before the regular session adjourns. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, said Friday that a “pencils down agreement” had been reached on the complicated bill that creates a new legalized system for cannabis sales.

“We're done negotiating and taking all of the wonderful ideas that people have wanted to contribute to this piece of legislation,” he said. Rojas said there was progress made in recent days toward making sure the bill is “really open to a broad spectrum of individuals” who want to become involved in the marijuana industry, rather than the large corporations with access to capital that have dominated the markets in others states.