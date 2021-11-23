 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democratic group sues over Ohio GOP's new congressional map

  • 0
Democratic group sues over Ohio GOP's new congressional map

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepare for a meeting on at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s newly drawn legislative district maps were hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with the second lawsuit in two days that alleges Republican gerrymandering that violated the state constitution.

 Julie Carr Smyth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s newly drawn map of congressional districts was hit with its first constitutional challenge, which alleges the boundaries represent partisan gerrymandering by Republicans.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Ohio Supreme Court by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee’s legal arm on behalf of a group of Ohio voters.

Its legal action challenges a final map of U.S. House districts that sprinted through the Ohio Statehouse last week, passing without Democratic support and going on to be signed Saturday by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Because it lacked support from Democrats, the map will hold for just four years, rather than the typical 10.

The lawsuit contends the map leans 12-3 in favor of Republicans, though the GOP describes it as 6-2, with the remaining seven districts being competitive.

The plan is “even more rigged than its predecessor and an outlier among partisan gerrymanders nationwide,” the lawsuit alleges. ”To achieve this remarkable result, the map-drawers subordinated traditional redistricting criteria, tore communities of interest apart, and diluted the voting power of Black Ohioans."

People are also reading…

Committee Chair Eric Holder, attorney general under former President Barack Obama, said in a statement that the map is “an insult to Ohioans,” who overwhelming supported redistricting reform in 2015 and 2018.

Republicans, who controlled the mapmaking process, assert the map is fair, constitutional, competitive and does not unduly favor either political party or its incumbents.

“When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map," DeWine said in a signing statement.

The NDRC's suit targets DeWine and the other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rather than state lawmakers who ultimately okayed the map. Voters empowered the commission with a potentially pivotal role in approving Ohio's legislative and congressional district maps. It missed its deadline for approving a congressional map without taking a vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

Oklahoma challenging Pentagon's vaccine mandate for Guard

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Oklahoma's governor and the Pentagon over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is setting up the first critical test of the military's authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot and laying the groundwork for potential protests from other states.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple gets engaged at Australian aquarium with help of seal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News