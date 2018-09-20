LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Democratic congressional candidate has denounced immigration attack mailers sent out by a Republican senator's political action committee as "racist" and "fear-mongering."
Clarke Tucker, who is running against 2nd District Republican Rep. French Hill, said Thursday that the mailers are misleading and racist because they depict brown-skinned men with tattoos holding guns. The ads say Tucker is former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "handpicked" candidate and imply that both support open borders and would not stop MS-13 gang members from entering Arkansas.
The ads, which were sent by Republican Senator Tom Cotton's PAC, the Republican Majority Fund, say Tucker believes illegal immigration is "no crime at all."
Tucker says the mailers were also "disingenuous" because he would not support Pelosi for speaker if Democrats regain control of the House.