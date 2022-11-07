Democratic incumbents spending big in final days of campaign

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Spending in the waning days of this year’s campaign season by some Delaware Democrats seeking to remain in office has dwarfed that of their Republican challengers, according to finance reports.

For the three-week period ending Nov. 1, Democratic state Sen. Laura Sturgeon, whose district includes wealthy suburbs northwest of Wilmington, reported just under $84,000 in campaign spending, despite raising only a little more than $10,000. Sturgeon’s Republican opponent, attorney Ted Kittila, reported raising $12,725 and spending just under $12,000 in the same three-week period.

In another closely watched race where Republicans hope to flip a Senate seat, Democratic incumbent Spiros Mantzavinos, whose district covers the western suburbs of Wilmington, reported spending more than $50,600 — more than three times the $15,505 he raised. His Republican opponent, business owner Sherm Porter, reported spending $15,181 and receiving a single campaign contribution of $103.48, ending the reporting period with a negative cash balance.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Debra Heffernan, whose House district includes areas north and east of Wilmington, reported spending more than $47,000, roughly three times her $15,750 in campaign contributions. GOP challenger Michael Krawczuk reported raising $1,295.00 and spending $279.20.

Spending by Democratic incumbents in statewide races also has been similarly lopsided.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings spent more than $276,000 during the reporting period, more than 10 times the $20,657 spent by her Republican challenger, Julianne Murray. Jennings also reported raising more than $75,000, roughly double Murray’s tally of just under $39,000.

In the race for state auditor, Lydia York, who defeated incumbent Kathy McGuiness in a Democratic primary, reported spending about $19,400, compared to $8,900 by Republican Janice Lorrah. York raised $20,355, while Lorrah raised just under $15,000.

The race for state treasurer saw incumbent Democrat Colleen Davis raising $19,920 and spending about $16,200, while GOP challenger Greg Coverdale reported raising slightly more than $15,000 and spending about $9,900.

Meanwhile, state elections officials have yet to explain the cause or scope of a technical problem with the campaign finance reporting system that has resulted in the public disclosure of wildly inaccurate numbers for at least one candidate committee.

State Sen. Sarah McBride of Wilmington, who is running unopposed, submitted a campaign finance report for the three-week period ending Nov. 1 that shows $110,879.02 in contributions, with just under $107,000 of that amount coming from contributions of less than $100. The McBride committee also reported spending more than $83,600, of which more than $79,600 was doled out in amounts of less than $100.

In reality, according to a McBride campaign representative, the committee raised only $3,910 during the three-week period and spent just under $4,000.

Sarah Fulton, who handle’s McBride’s campaign finance reports, said the larger totals included amounts from the committee’s previous report, which covered the period from Jan. 1 to Oct. 9. Because of a technical issue, that report was not entered into the campaign finance system. The Department of Elections website includes a disclosure noting that the McBride committee’s report for the period ending Oct. 9 can be found by searching under the committee’s name, rather than the usual method of searching for filed campaign finance reports.

“This issue was not in any way the fault of the committee ... The department is working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue,” the disclosure states.

In an email to Fulton last Wednesday, Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence said her proposal to adjust the committee’s balances by adding totals from the previous report, which have not been uploaded into the system, to the report submitted last week was “very reasonable and logical.”

“We had written permission to do this,” Fulton noted.

The DOE website, however, contains no disclosure informing the public that the aggregate totals on the McBride committee’s report for the period ending Nov. 1 are inaccurate.

“We would certainly welcome that disclosure, because we know it’s confusing,” Fulton said.

Albence and Patrick Jackson, campaign finance manager for the Department of Elections, did not reply to emails seeking comment.