 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democratic Kentucky senators file hate crime legislation

  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Kentucky Sens. Morgan McGarvey and Gerald Neal have announced legislation that would enhance hate crime law in the state and outline protections for victims.

“What’s on the books now, which is characterized as hate crime legislation, is not effective in any way,” Neal said at a news conference Tuesday. The lawmakers have filed similar legislation in the past.

The bill proposes an extension of prison time if the crime is proven to be committed based on race, color, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.

McGarvey, in discussing how the bill could be effective in punishing hate crimes, recalled a 2018 shooting in a Louisville Kroger in which a white man fatally shot two Black shoppers.

Though 51-year-old Gregory Bush pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes, McGarvey said the state didn’t “have the means to hold him accountable in Kentucky because we didn’t have this law on our books."

People are also reading…

Kelly Watson, the daughter of one of the victims of the shooting, said the bill was necessary to hold perpetrators accountable.

“Hate crimes are particularly heinous. They are meant to cause fear, they are meant to intimidate not just the victims, but the community,” Watson said. “We are three years out, but it still feels like yesterday that we are missing my father at holiday events. At birthdays, things that he would have wanted to attend with us."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News