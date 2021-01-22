Democratic lawmaker slams Pennsylvania over vaccine rollout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker criticized Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout as muddled on Friday — saying other states are doing a much better job at distribution and communication — while unions representing police and prison guards expressed outrage at having been shoved farther back in line for COVID-19 shots.

Although Republicans have been more than happy to attack Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the scolding from a fellow Democrat was remarkable — and a sign of mounting frustration over the stubbornly slow pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania and shifting guidance about who is eligible to get them.

“Pennsylvanians are confused and anxious to receive a vaccine, and they deserve clearer communication and more concrete answers,” wrote Sen. Lindsey Williams of Allegheny County. “I am asking the Department of Health for a transparent, clearly communicated, and efficient vaccine distribution plan for Pennsylvanians.”

She added: “Pennsylvania must catch up to other states in ease of vaccine distribution and communication.”

The Wolf administration had no immediate reaction.