 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Democratic lawmakers begin effort to let staffs join a union

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some 130 Democratic House lawmakers have signed onto a bill that would extend to their staffs the right to unionize and engage in collective bargaining.

The effort has quickly gained momentum following comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Biden administration indicating their support.

Jobs on Capitol Hill are competitive and often provide a launching pad for more lucrative employment elsewhere. But the hours can be grueling, the pay low and the expectations from lawmakers exceedingly high. Meanwhile, the cost of living in the nation's capital only adds to their challenge of making ends meet.

A group called the Congressional Workers Union announced staff unionization efforts last week, tweeting that while not all offices and committees face the same working conditions, “we strongly believe that to better serve our constituents will require meaningful changes to improve retention, equity, diversity and inclusion on Capitol Hill. That starts with having a voice in the workplace."

People are also reading…

Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., introduced the bill Wednesday that would greenlight the unionization effort. He said legislation passed in the 1990s applied nearly a dozen employee protection laws to the legislative branch. But he said Congress failed to take the final action necessary to apply the protections to their own staffs. He said his bill would provide that final step.

“There's no cause for further delay," Levin said.

What form the unionization effort would take is unclear. Congressional aides work for individual members of Congress. Lawmakers get a fixed allowance to operate their office and have enormous flexibility to spend the money as they see fit to cover their personnel, supply and office rental needs. The average allowances was $1.44 million in 2020, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Levin said that congressional staff would have to drive the unionization process and that questions surrounding how it would work “are appropriate for another day."

“My colleagues and I are listening to the workers and taking this first, critical step to get done what we should have decades ago: recognize congressional workers’ right to organize without fear of retaliation," Levin said.

The Biden White House has sought to enact policies designed to strengthen labor unions, and in recent weeks, workers for Democratic groups such as the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have moved to unionize.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

US troops roll into Romania amidst Ukraine crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News