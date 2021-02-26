Democratic-led House makes conservation push with lands bill

“Not only will it help protect the air we breathe and the water that we drink, but also the wildlife that call these untouched areas home," said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., the bill's lead sponsor.

One of the provisions in the bill would permanently withdraw more than 1 million acres of federal land north and south of the Grand Canyon National Park from eligibility for any future mining claims, but leaves valid, existing claims intact. Proponents of the withdrawal say uranium deposits in northern Arizona should not be mined for fear of contaminating the Grand Canyon.

Republican lawmakers portrayed the bill as a job killer in rural communities because the new wilderness restrictions would mean a ban on logging and mining and motorized vehicles. They said that forgoing access to critical minerals makes the U.S. more reliant on other countries such as China to meet its economic and defense needs.

“I would challenge my colleagues to enjoy those scenes and those vistas. I encourage them to take pictures, so they can show their children and grandchildren what they looked like before they locked them away in a wilderness area,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.